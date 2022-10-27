Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 27, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 01 Bills at Jets
Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo.

“I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”

Watkins said he welcomes the challenge of facing an excellent Bills team.

“That’s the best team so far in the NFL. It’s going to be great,” Watkins said.

Watkins did play well in his first two years in Buffalo, but he never lived up to expectations as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. But while his three-year stint in Buffalo may be remembered as a disappointment, it was still a part of his career that he values.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them

  2. That’s cool to hear. I think fans often judge players too much based on their draft position or what kind of capital was involved.

    Sammy didn’t love up to the draft trade that brought him to Buffalo – but he was the best WR we had seen in many years at that point, and brought a lot of exciting moments for the fans during an otherwise pretty bad & boring era for the Bills.

    I was happy to see him get that ring w/ KC.

  3. What a load of crap. If they were ‘my team’ as Sammy claims, then why did he put in so little effort when he played there? Even Watkins himself said in an earlier interview that he didn’t work hard and partied a lot when he was in Buffalo. Apart from his injuries, his poor work ethic and me-first attitude is the reason Brandon Beane got rid of him in the first place. If Sammy needs an example of what hard work and team-first means, he can watch the current #14, Stefon Diggs.

  4. They’re his team because their QB doesn’t throw everyone under the bus. Then back that bus up and do it again.

  5. This guy was one of the many top 1-10 busts for Buffalo for years and years. Who is he kidding?

  6. Is he trying to get Aaron all riled up again? Speaking fondly of the team that may be about to blow their doors off?

  7. He has to be joking. The team used (wasted) two 1st rounders on him and despite the commitment, he never wanted to be in Buffalo.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.