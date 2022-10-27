T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds back at Lions practice

Getty Images

The Lions had a couple of their top receivers back on the practice field Thursday.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Josh Reynolds were both limited participants after sitting out during Wednesday’s session. Both Hockenson and Reynolds are dealing with knee injuries. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) was also limited.

Left guard Jonah Jackson also practiced after sitting out with a finger injury. He joined left tackle Taylor Decker (neck) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) as limited participants.

Safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) missed a second straight day of practice.