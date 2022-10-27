Taylor Heinicke gets $125,000 bonus with each Commanders win

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke has 125,000 reasons to celebrate every time the Commanders win.

Heinicke’s contract gives him a $125,000 bonus every time he plays at least 60 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and they win the game. That happened for the first time last week, when Heinicke started in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and he earned his first bonus of the season.

So what did he do to celebrate? Heinicke said he’ll buy himself a new pair of Jordans each time he gets the $125,000.

“Every time we get the win, when I’m in the training room the next day I always buy myself a pair of [Jordans],” Heinicke told ESPN.

Heinicke said he was buying green and yellow Jordans to commemorate the win over the Packers.