Texans sign Jaleel Johnson, officially release Kamu Grugier-Hill

Getty Images

Word on Wednesday was that veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and received his release from the Texans and the team confirmed the release on Thursday.

They also announced who will be taking Grugier-Hill’s place on the 53-man roster. The team signed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson.

Johnson is no stranger to the Texans. He spent the 2021 offseason with the team, got cut, and then signed onto their active roster from the Saints’ practice squad. He had 23 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Houston last season.

Johnson spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. He had 87 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances.