Thursday Night Football: Ravens run away from Bucs, 27-22

Posted by Charean Williams on October 27, 2022, 11:29 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Ravens ran 74 plays. They gained 453 yards, including 231 rushing yards. They picked up 27 first downs.

Most of the damage was done in the second half.

The Ravens ran away — literally — from the Buccaneers, 27-22. Baltimore improved to 5-3 and Tampa Bay fell to 3-5 in losing its third consecutive game.

The Ravens trailed 10-3 at halftime but dominated the second half. They had 35 plays, 297 yards, including 102 rushing, and 16 first downs after halftime.

Lamar Jackson ran for 43 yards on nine carries and completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake and a 10-yarder to Isaiah Likely, who had six catches for 77 yards.

Five Ravens rushed for at least 28 yards, led by Gus Edwards, who had 11 carries for 65 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs scored a late touchdown, with Tom Brady throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 49 seconds left. Rachaad White was stopped short of the goal line on the 2-point try, and Likely recovered the onside kick.

Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown pass since the fourth quarter of Week 6. The Bucs lost to the Panthers 21-3 in Week 7.

Mike Evans caught six passes for 123 yards.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Ravens run away from Bucs, 27-22

  5. What’s laughable is the lack of block in the back calls on the Ravens just about every time they do a big run. As bad as the Bucs were in the second half I cannot help but notice the Ravens getting away with murder every time they would do a run play. This is two weeks in a row where the refs ignore the Ravens constantly jumping offsides or blocks in the back on their running plays.

  6. Bucs lucky their division is probably going to be winnable at .500 or close to it, only reason they aren’t roast already

  7. If the Ravens run the ball they most likely win but for some inexplicable reason the great Greg Roman is forcing Lamar to throw throw throw

  11. That Bucs run defense is beyond terrible.

    The announcers were really carrying water for Tom Brady not calling his inaccurate balls what they were. It’s late October and one guy said it’s like pre -season. Brady is cooked and left his family for this? Say they make the playoffs as a 6 win team only to get destroyed by the Eagles.

  12. Sad to see Brady gave up his family for this. Don’t even like the guy on a personal level, but he’s still the GOAT and he’s fizzling his career out like this. Should have stayed retired. Nothing left to prove.

  15. The escalation point on Toms Career would have been to retire after the Super Bowl Win with the Bucs…….this is just a sloppy mess at this point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.