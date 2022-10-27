Tom Brady is the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history

Getty Images

If you play quarterback long enough in the NFL, you’ll eventually be sacked more times than anoyone else. And that’s what has happened to Tom Brady.

In consecutive snaps on Thursday night, Brady caught ormer Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with 554 sacks and then passed Roethlisberger, with 555.

Even though Brady has been sacked more than anyone else, Brady is low on the list, relatively speaking, for interceptions thrown. He’s 28th, with 204. With two more, he’ll catch the man he supplanted to spark his career in 2001, Drew Bledsoe. Two more after that is another Patriots legend, Steve Grogan.

Brady still has a long way to go to set the record. Hall of Famer Brett Favre holds it, with 336.