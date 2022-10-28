49ers rule Deebo Samuel out

Posted by Josh Alper on October 28, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Friday morning that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the kind of player that the team gives as much time as possible to show that he’s healthy enough to play, but they obviously don’t think there’s any benefit into taking a decision about this Sunday’s game against the Rams into the weekend.

The 49ers ruled Samuel out after he missed his third straight practice with a hamstring injury. It will be the first game that Samuel has missed this season and his absence could set the stage for running back Christian McCaffrey to play a more sizable role in his second game with the team.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger), and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) are also going to be out for the 49ers this weekend.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) are listed as questionable.

  2. If Rams lose this weekend they better start selling off anything they can by Tuesday morning.

  4. bostonblows says:
    October 28, 2022 at 5:00 pm
    —-

    For draft picks? Hmmm I thought

  5. Can we please fire the trainers and strength and conditioning coaches of this team already? I am tired of this

  6. This is why he wanted to be traded. Keep using him like a RB and he’s going to miss games/years.

