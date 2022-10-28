Allen Lazard out, Christian Watson questionable, Sammy Watkins set to play

Getty Images

The Packers have several injury concerns in their receiving corps, but at least one veteran will be on the field when the club plays the Bills on Sunday.

Green Bay’s final injury report of the week revealed that receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is out, receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable, and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has no game status and is set to play.

That Lazard is out is no surprise, given that he said earlier in the week that he was not expecting to play. Lazard did not practice on Friday after he also sat out the week’s first two sessions.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he’s “cautiously optimistic” about Watson’s potential availability for Sunday. Watson was a limited participant in all three practices.

Watkins was also a limited participant in each practice this week.

Linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is questionable.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) was limited on Thursday and Friday and is questionable. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was limited on Wednesday and Friday and is also questionable.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) did not practice all week and is out.