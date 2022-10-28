Bears activate Alex Leatherwood off NFI list

Getty Images

The Bears are bringing in some depth for their offensive line in the form of a former first-round pick.

Chicago has activated Alex Leatherwood off the non-football illness list, the team announced on Friday.

Leatherwood was claimed off waivers by the Bears at the end of the preseason when he was cut by the Raiders. A 2021 first-round pick by the previous Las Vegas regime, Leatherwood started all 17 games for the club as a rookie and the playoff loss to Cincinnati.

The Bears could use some help on the offensive line, as tackle Larry Borom is out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion.

And earlier this week Lucas Patrick was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

If not Leatherwood, Riley Reiff is another option on the Bears’ roster to play right tackle.