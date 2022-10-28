Bears activate Alex Leatherwood off NFI list

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 28, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Bears are bringing in some depth for their offensive line in the form of a former first-round pick.

Chicago has activated Alex Leatherwood off the non-football illness list, the team announced on Friday.

Leatherwood was claimed off waivers by the Bears at the end of the preseason when he was cut by the Raiders. A 2021 first-round pick by the previous Las Vegas regime, Leatherwood started all 17 games for the club as a rookie and the playoff loss to Cincinnati.

The Bears could use some help on the offensive line, as tackle Larry Borom is out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion.

And earlier this week Lucas Patrick was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

If not Leatherwood, Riley Reiff is another option on the Bears’ roster to play right tackle.

4 responses to “Bears activate Alex Leatherwood off NFI list

  1. The Raiders #1 2021 draft pick, scooped off the wavier wire for nothing! The Raiders are an abomination.

  3. I know nothing about Mr Leatherwood except his name and that he was a first round pick. I hope he plays, plays well, and becomes a cautionary tale on teams giving up on a first round pick too soon!

  4. He might be serviceable at guard, but he was playing in the preseason with third stringers in the 4th quarter and getting roasted at RT.

    If he was even worth being a backup, he’d still be a Raider. Instead, they took the cap hit.

