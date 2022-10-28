Bradley Chubb “100 percent” wants to remain a Bronco

Getty Images

With the Broncos at 2-5, there have been trade rumors involving edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

He’s currently in the last year of his rookie deal, as the Broncos exercised his fifth-year option last spring.

Chubb has also been plenty productive, registering 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles this season. So it makes sense that teams in need of a boost to their defense would be interested.

But speaking to reporters in London after Friday’s practice, Chubb said he “100 percent” would like to remain with Denver long-term.

“It means you’re playing good ball to where other teams are noticing it as well. At the end of the day, I’m just focusing on what I’ve got in front of me,” Chubb said of the trade rumors, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. “I’m focused on doing the right things to win this game.

“I’ve been here for five years now, doing the right things. Trying to be the best leader I can each and every day. I’m glad it gets noticed.”

Chubb has 26.0 career sacks in 48 career games since the Broncos selected him at No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020.