Brandin Cooks questionable after a full practice Friday

Receiver Brandin Cooks has trade interest, but he remains with the Texans this week. The question is: Will he play Sunday?
Cooks is questionable with a wrist injury.
He was not on the practice report until Friday but was a full participant in practice.
Cooks leads the team with 24 catches this season.
The Texans added defensive lineman Rasheem Green to the practice report with a knee injury. He was limited and has a questionable designation.
Offensive lineman Justin McCray (hand), offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder), offensive lineman A.J. Cann (illness), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest) and receiver Nico Collins (groin) also are questionable.