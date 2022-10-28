Brandin Cooks questionable after a full practice Friday

October 28, 2022
Receiver Brandin Cooks has trade interest, but he remains with the Texans this week. The question is: Will he play Sunday?

Cooks is questionable with a wrist injury.

He was not on the practice report until Friday but was a full participant in practice.

Cooks leads the team with 24 catches this season.

The Texans added defensive lineman Rasheem Green to the practice report with a knee injury. He was limited and has a questionable designation.

Offensive lineman Justin McCray (hand), offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder), offensive lineman A.J. Cann (illness), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest) and receiver Nico Collins (groin) also are questionable.

  1. My suspicious mind makes me think the late addition to the injury report after practicing all week is to allow the Texans to plausibly sit Cooks out this week if they’re close to making a trade.

