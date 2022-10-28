Brandin Cooks questionable after a full practice Friday

Getty Images

Receiver Brandin Cooks has trade interest, but he remains with the Texans this week. The question is: Will he play Sunday?

Cooks is questionable with a wrist injury.

He was not on the practice report until Friday but was a full participant in practice.

Cooks leads the team with 24 catches this season.

The Texans added defensive lineman Rasheem Green to the practice report with a knee injury. He was limited and has a questionable designation.

Offensive lineman Justin McCray (hand), offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder), offensive lineman A.J. Cann (illness), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest) and receiver Nico Collins (groin) also are questionable.