Browns sign Charley Hughlett to four-year extension

Getty Images

Long snapper Charley Hughlett has been with the Browns since 2015 and it looks like he won’t be leaving the team anytime soon.

Hughlett’s agent Brett Tessler announced that his client has signed a four-year extension with the team. Tessler says the deal includes the largest signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value for any long snapper in league history.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the signing bonus is $865,000.

Hughlett signed with the Browns ahead of the 2015 season and had a brief stint with the team in 2014. He also spent time with the Cowboys, Patriots, Jaguars, and Chiefs before settling in Cleveland. He has played in 120 straight games for the Browns and has 18 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his career.