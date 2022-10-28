Buccaneers’ running game continues to fail

Getty Images

In March, the Buccaneers signed running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract, thinking that by investing in the running game, they were setting themselves up for another deep postseason run. It hasn’t worked out that way.

After another terrible performance in Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens, the Buccaneers’ running game is as bad as it gets. The Bucs ran the ball 15 times for just 44 yards against Baltimore. Fournette, their leading rusher, had nine carries for 24 yards, an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have 163 carries for 495 yards, an average of 61.9 yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry. They’re last in the NFL in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry.

If the Bucs’ offense is going to turn things around, it may be necessary for Tom Brady to do it himself. The Bucs’ running attack looks to be beyond hope.