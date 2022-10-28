Bucs place Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers announced Friday they have placed edge rusher Shaq Barrett on season-ending injured reserve.

Barrett tore his Achilles during the team’s loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

“It’s a tough break for him,” coach Todd Bowles said. “Anytime you lose somebody like that, who commands double teams, it makes it harder for everybody else. He’s been consistent since he’s been here. He’s been productive. He started out playing well last night. So it’s just a shame to see.”

It marks the first time in Barrett’s nine-year NFL career that he has landed on injured reserve.

He made three sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble this season.

Bowles said Anthony Nelson will start opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, with Carl Nassib also in the rotation.