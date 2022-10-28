Christian McCaffrey: No extra pressure, but want to win because 49ers gave up a lot to get me

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey couldn’t help the 49ers to a win in his first game with the team, but the fact that he was on the field at all last Sunday was notable because he’d only been a member of the team for a couple of days.

The loss to the Chiefs dropped the 49ers to 3-4 on the season and the hope around the 49ers is that McCaffrey’s presence can help push their results in the other direction. On Thursday, McCaffrey said that he’s comfortable with those expectations rather than weighted down by them.

“It’s just do my job the best I possibly can,” McCaffrey said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “I don’t try to put exterior pressure on me. I wanna win for this team, I wanna win for these guys, and I want to win for the whole Bay Area because they gave up a lot to get me and I know that. So, it’s not extra pressure, but there’s definitely a sense of urgency on my plate that I wanna win.”

This weekend would be a good time for the 49ers to win a game. They face the 3-3 Rams in a game that will help set up the second half of a tightly packed race for the NFC West title.