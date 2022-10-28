Chuba Hubbard out, Jaycee Horn questionable for Panthers

Getty Images

Thursday’s loss by the Buccaneers means that the winner of Sunday’s game between the Panthers and Falcons will be in first place in the NFC South at the end of Week Eight.

Running back Chuba Hubbard will not be part of the Panthers’ effort to come away with the victory. Hubbard has been ruled out with an ankle injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

Hubbard is the only player that has been ruled out for Carolina, but four others have been listed as questionable.

That group includes cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has missed the last two games with injured ribs. Defensive end Marquis Haynes (illness), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and safety Juston Burris (hip) join Horn with questionable tags.