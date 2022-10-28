Contract complicates potential Brandin Cooks trade

Getty Images

The Texans reportedly are getting calls about receiver Brandin Cooks. That doesn’t mean they’re getting any significant offers.

As one league source explains it, teams won’t touch the current Cooks contract because it carries a fully-guaranteed contract of $18 million in 2023. This means the Texans may have to assume some of the financial obligation in order to get someone to take Cooks off the books — and to give the Texans value for the player.

Five years ago, the Texans blazed a new trail by giving the Browns a second-round pick in order to get them to assume the $16 million guaranteed salary of quarterback Brock Osweiler. It’s now common for teams to pay a portion of a player’s salary in order to facilitate a trade.

A first-round pick in 2014, Cooks has been traded three prior times, from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans.

In six games this season, Cooks has 28 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans, with a wrist injury.