Corey Davis out, Elijah Moore will play on Sunday

Getty Images

The surging Jets will be without one of their key offensive players this week. But another offensive target will be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Friday press conference that receiver Corey Davis will be out with his knee injury.

Davis has not practiced this week and won’t on Friday either, Saleh said. He leads the Jets with 351 yards receiving on 19 catches.

But Elijah Moore should be back after his reported outburst at offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and subsequent trade request. Moore didn’t play in Week Seven, but he’ll be on the field for Week Eight and should see more targets with Davis out.

LaFleur said Thursday that he and Moore are on the same page, calling the reports of a “blow-up” involving him and the receiver “100 percent inaccurate.”

Moore has 16 receptions for 203 yards this season.

New York’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.