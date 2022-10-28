D’Andre Swift set to return vs. Dolphins

Getty Images

At long last, the Lions will again have D'Andre Swift on the field.

Swift does not have a game status on the Lions’ Friday injury report and is set to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Swift has been sidelined since Week Three with ankle and shoulder injuries. But he was a full participant in all three days of practice this week.

Swift was a big part of why Detroit’s offense got off to such a hot start in 2022. He has 231 yards rushing with a touchdown plus eight catches for 77 yards with a TD.

As head coach Dan Campbell said earlier on Friday, things seem to be trending in the right direction for receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to be on the field, too. While he’s questionable (concussion protocol), St. Brown was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Guard Jonah Jackson (neck) is also questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (neck), cornerback Will Harris (hip), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), center Frank Ragnow (foot), and receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) are all off the report and are set to play.

But safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf) have all been ruled out.