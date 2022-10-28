Davante Adams, Darren Waller questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Davante Adams missed the first two days of practice this week with an illness.

But as head coach Josh McDaniels said was likely earlier in the day, Adams was back on the field Friday for practice. And now Adams is one of several Raiders players listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Saints.

Adams, who missed practice with an illness, was limited in Friday’s session. But according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adams indicated from a brief conversation in open locker room that he intends to play this week.

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is also questionable after he was limited in practice all week. He did not play in last week’s victory over the Texans.

Quarterback Derek Carr (back) was limited on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday, as was receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip). Both players are off the injury report and set to play.

Running back Josh Jacobs (foot) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but full on Friday and has no game status.

Safety Jonathan Abram (illness), defensive end Tashawn Bower (illness), linebacker Divine Deablo (back/ankle), receiver Mack Hollins (heel), and receiver DJ Turner (hamstring) are all questionable.