David Andrews will not play Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots will have quarterback Mac Jones in the starting lineup on Sunday, but center David Andrews will not play against the Jets.

Andrews suffered a concussion in the team’s loss to the Bears when he was laid out by a blindside block by defensive lineman Mike Pennel. Pennel was ejected as a result of the play.

James Ferentz will take over as the team’s starter. It will be his first start of this season and his seventh career start for New England.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) has also been ruled out. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) have been listed as questionable.