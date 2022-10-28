Deebo Samuel not on the field for Friday’s practice

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey‘s touches could be significantly on the rise.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Deebo Samuel was not on the field for the portion of 49ers practice open to media on Friday.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Samuel also missed the first two sessions of the week — which is a bad sign for his potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Samuel has 32 catches for 387 yards with two touchdowns this season. He’s also rushed for 138 yards on 24 carries with a TD.

McCaffrey came over to the 49ers last week via trade. He recorded eight carries for 38 yards and a pair of receptions for 24 yards in the loss to Kansas City. But with Samuel out plus a full week of practice, McCaffrey could be a bigger focal point of the offense this week against Los Angeles.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and linebacker Drę Greenlaw also were not present for the start of San Francisco’s Friday practice. Receiver Jauan Jennings was doing some light running on the side of practice.

The 49ers’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.