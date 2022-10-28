Eagles aren’t trying to trade for Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

As the trade deadline approaches, plenty of rumors and speculation will be flying about deals that could be done. There’s currently a rumor making the rounds on social media that the Eagles are trying to trade for Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that’s not the case.

It’s unclear how or why this rumor emerged. It’s possible that Kamara’s camp was looking for a way to get the word out that the player is in play, in the hopes that he can move (as James Robinson and Christian McCaffrey did recently) from a losing team to a potential contender.

Still, Kamara is 27. He’s got wear and tear. He’s missed two games this year due to injury. And he’s facing an eventual (likely in 2023) suspension for a brawl that left a man in Las Vegas with allegedly serious injuries.

It’s not clear what the Saints would want for Kamara. Whoever acquires him would inherit a contract with three years remaining, at compensation levels of $11 million in 2023, $11.8 million in 2024, $25 million in 2025. (That final year was added for one reason only — to drive up the total average.)

Will someone make a move for Kamara? Crazier things have happened this year. This month. This week. But if there’s a move to be made, it won’t be the Eagles who end up with Kamara.