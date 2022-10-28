Ezekiel Elliott doubtful; Micah Parsons, Sam Williams questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on October 28, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
Ezekiel Elliott does have a chance of playing, as Mike McCarthy said Friday morning, but it’s not a big chance. Chances are, the Cowboys running back will rest his sprained MCL this week and return in Week 10 after the team’s bye.

The Cowboys list Elliott as doubtful to play Sunday against the Bears.

He did not practice all week.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (shoulder) and defensive end Sam Williams (knee) are among the players who are questionable. Both were added to the practice report Thursday, and both were limited in Friday’s practice.

Receiver Noah Brown (foot), linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), safety Malik Hooker (hamstring), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and right tackle Terence Steele (neck) also are questionable.

Brown and Hooker did not practice all week.

  1. Boys gotta be able to beat dem Bears without their top guys but I hope they don’t!

  2. Please Zeke for the love of god let Pollard take this one so you can rest up with the bye coming. Last thing needed is a repeat of last season

