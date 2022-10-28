Falcons rule A.J. Terrell out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Falcons will not have cornerback A.J. Terrell available for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Terrell injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and has not practiced this week. Terrell’s injury isn’t the only one the Falcons are dealing with in their secondary.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been ruled out with a concussion and Dee Alford is listed as questionable after missing last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The Falcons also have cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve, so players like Dean Marlowe, Darren Hall, and Isaiah Oliver will be in prominent roles this weekend.

Running back Caleb Huntley (illness) was the only other player on the injury report this week, but he is set to play as he didn’t receive an injury designation.