Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be

New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer.

As anyone who has been paying attention to the first seven weeks of the 2022 season would probably guess, Penner doesn’t think things have been going all that well. The Broncos are 2-5 and their offense has been a mess despite hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and trading for quarterback Russell Wilson. The performance of that duo has been a frequent punchline as the Broncos have floundered and Penner didn’t attempt to say that the team’s first seven games had been more promising than others might think.

“It’s not the start we were looking for,” Penner said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s been disappointing so far we’re not, we had really high expectations coming in, we still have high expectations. The fans have high expectations of us. And we’re not where we need to be. That’s the challenge as we go into the 2nd half of the season. I’ve been really proud of our guys for battling. They’ve shown a lot of resiliency. Defense has played great. There’s places where things are going well but overall we’re not where we need to be.”

There’s been speculation that Hackett may already be on the hot seat as he was hired before the ownership change. Penner said on Friday that he supports the head coach, but that he’s always evaluating and, as his comments make clear, the current evaluation isn’t a positive one.

12 responses to “Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be

  4. The dreaded vote of confidence. If he doesn’t beat the Jaguars, I’m thinking he’s not coming back stateside as coach of the Broncos.

  6. George Paton should be the first one to go. He destroyed the future of that organization with the Russell Wilson trade and subsequent contract extension. That guy is a bottom 5 NFL GM with the likes of Trent Baalke, Steve Keim, Andrew Berry, and Jerruh.

    In some ways, I feel bad for Hackett because even though he’s in over his head, the guy was handed an awful card by Paton and Elway.

  8. A vote of confidence from the GM is one thing, but when it comes from the ownership group. Translation, win this week or pack your bags.

  9. I’m sure he flew on his own but fun to imagine Penner stuck on the team flight hearing from Hackett how great a coach his dad was while Wilson kept coming by doing high knees.

  10. The real trade should’ve been: Bradley Chubb/Jerry Juedy/Noah Fant, for DK Metcalf, Russell Wilson & draft picks. That trade made no sense at all. Now they’re talking about trading Juedy & Chubb…

  11. The Broncos should just tank the season and try to get a better top draft pick, oh wait, nevermind.

  12. Seahawks will offer 2 3rd round draft picks for Chubb and Juedy and I’m sure Penner will take it. LOL!

