Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be

Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer.

As anyone who has been paying attention to the first seven weeks of the 2022 season would probably guess, Penner doesn’t think things have been going all that well. The Broncos are 2-5 and their offense has been a mess despite hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and trading for quarterback Russell Wilson. The performance of that duo has been a frequent punchline as the Broncos have floundered and Penner didn’t attempt to say that the team’s first seven games had been more promising than others might think.

“It’s not the start we were looking for,” Penner said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s been disappointing so far we’re not, we had really high expectations coming in, we still have high expectations. The fans have high expectations of us. And we’re not where we need to be. That’s the challenge as we go into the 2nd half of the season. I’ve been really proud of our guys for battling. They’ve shown a lot of resiliency. Defense has played great. There’s places where things are going well but overall we’re not where we need to be.”

There’s been speculation that Hackett may already be on the hot seat as he was hired before the ownership change. Penner said on Friday that he supports the head coach, but that he’s always evaluating and, as his comments make clear, the current evaluation isn’t a positive one.