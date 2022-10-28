Jaelan Phillips named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 8

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week Eight of the 2022 season.

Phillips invited 18 Dolphins rookies to join him on a visit to the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center to speak to spend time with 40 youngsters who are incarcerated at the facility. The players played games, ate snacks and spoke to the youngsters about overcoming challenges and adversity as they move forward with their lives.

“The South Florida community welcomed me with open arms since day one and has given me so much,” Phillips said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to give back even in the smallest of ways. NFLPA, thank you so much for this recognition. It takes a team and the work continues!”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Phillips’ foundation or a charity of his choice. He will join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community MVP award.