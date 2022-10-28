James Conner out again this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be shorthanded in the offensive backfield again this weekend.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his press conference that running back James Conner has been ruled out with injured ribs. It will be the third straight game that Conner has missed.

Eno Benjamin has been the lead back the last two weeks with Conner and Darrel Williams both out of action. Kingsbury said that Williams, who is dealing with a knee injury, is going to be a game-time decision against the Vikings.

Center Rodney Hudson (knee), guard Max Garcia (shoulder), and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle) have all been ruled out for this weekend.