Mike McCarthy: I don’t have high concern about Micah Parsons injury

The Cowboys added two key members of their defense to the injury report on Thursday.

Linebacker Micah Parsons was a limited participant in practice because of a shoulder injury and rookie defensive end Sam Williams didn’t practice at all because of a knee injury. During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, McCarthy said that there’s not much worry about Parsons’ availability against the Bears but that they’ll be waiting to make a call on Williams’ status.

“I don’t have high concern for Micah. I just want to see Sam practice on Saturday. That’ll be the final determination for Sam,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Noah Brown, and safety Malik Hooker have missed practice both days this week, so there will be plenty of names to look for when the Cowboys issue their final injury designations later on Friday.