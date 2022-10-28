MRI confirms Shaq Barrett suffered torn Achilles

Getty Images

The initial fear about Shaq Barrett‘s injury has been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, an MRI revealed that Barrett tore his Achilles during the Buccaneers’ loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Barrett is now out for the season.

Barrett was in his fourth season with the Bucs after beginning his career with Denver. He’ll end the 2022 season with 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Barrett signed a four-year, $72 million deal to stick with Tampa Bay in March 2021. He has 54.5 career sacks, 40.5 of which have come with the Bucs.