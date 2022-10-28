Myles Garrett out of practice again Friday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Thursday and he wasn’t on the field during the open portion on Friday’s practice either.

Multiple reporters at Browns practice noted that Garrett was riding a stationary bike on the sideline while the rest of the team was going through drills. Garrett is still listed with the shoulder and biceps injuries that he suffered in a car crash late last month.

Garrett missed one game because of the injury, but has played the last three weeks.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and guard Joel Bitonio are on the field Friday after sitting out during Thursday’s session.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion), cornerback Greedy Williams (illness), tight end David Njoku (ankle), tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion/neck), and guard Wyatt Teller (calf) were not spotted on the field.