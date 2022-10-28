Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson set to start on Sunday

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is indeed ready to rock.

Via multiple reporters, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Friday’s practice in London that, barring any setbacks, Wilson will start at quarterback against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hackett noted that Wilson was a full participant in the last session of the week. Wilson was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hackett also said there was some thought to holding Wilson out on Sunday given that the Broncos have their bye next week to give him extra time to heal. But that apparently wasn’t given too much consideration.

“You talk to Russ and mention that, it’s not a great discussion,” Hackett said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “But in the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play.”

Wilson missed last week’s game against the Jets after suffering the hamstring injury late in the Week Six overtime loss to the Chargers.

In his first season with the Broncos, Wilson has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.