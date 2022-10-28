Nick Sirianni on Robert Quinn: More fresh legs coming after the quarterback

Getty Images

The Eagles are returning from the bye week with a new piece on defense.

Wednesday’s trade for edge rusher Robert Quinn added an experienced player to a unit that helped the Eagles to a 6-0 start to the season. Head coach Nick Sirianni referenced the defense’s existing strength while discussing what Quinn will bring to the team during a Friday press conference.

“His addition just adds another good player to the system amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer,” Sirianni said. “You add another guy and that’s just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback, which, to me, is one of the most important positions in football.”

Sirianni didn’t guarantee Quinn will see time against the Steelers this weekend, but made it sound like the team’s plan is start breaking him into the lineup right away and a quick transition to new surroundings will only help the Eagles’ chances of remaining the league’s only unbeaten team.