Rams anticipate a “normal workload” for Van Jefferson

Getty Images

Rams receiver Van Jefferson will make his 2022 debut on Sunday, and the team doesn’t anticipate having him on a pitch count.

“He’s felt great this week,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “We’ll monitor [him] as the game progresses. A lot of it is predicated on are you able to have some continuity with some of your drives and getting multiple plays off, but the goal is he’s been full speed.

“He’s done a great job this week, but we’ve been able to develop some depth in that (wide receivers) room that I think will be helpful to be able to still keep some of those other guys involved, but we’re anticipating a normal workload for Van, [how] you’ve seen him in previous years.”

Jefferson averaged 52 offensive snaps per game in 17 games last season, catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

He missed the first six games after a knee procedure in training camp.

“He’s a really special player,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “I got to experience some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some big plays on tape. There’s no question he was running by some people, but he’s a guy in my mind that can do it all. It’s great to have guys like that.”

The Rams will activate Jefferson back to the 53-player roster Saturday.