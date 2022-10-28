Report: 49ers getting calls on Jeff Wilson

Getty Images

The 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey last week has created a logjam at the position.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the 49ers are receiving calls inquiring about the availability of running back Jeff Wilson Jr. That could mean the 49ers are putting out word they are open for business regarding Wilson.

But the team expects to see the return of running back Elijah Mitchell after the bye week after his rehab from an MCL injury.

Wilson and McCaffrey split time during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with Wilson getting 26 snaps and McCaffrey 22.

The 49ers also have Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason on the active roster at the position.

Wilson, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, has 1,719 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in five NFL seasons. He has added 43 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns.

He is in the final year of his contract with a $1.035 million base salary.