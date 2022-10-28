Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce to become official today

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT
2019 Hollywood For Science Gala - Arrivals
Getty Images

The issue has been percolating since Tom Brady took an eleven-day break during training camp. It’s officially reaching a resolution today.

TMZ.com reports that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reached a settlement agreement regarding the dissolution of their marriage. Divorce documents will be filed today.

Per the report, the couple had been working with a mediator to negotiate terms as to child custody and property distribution. They’ve now reached a deal.

Brady has been the subject of intense speculation as to whether and to what extent the personal strife is affecting his on-field performance. Given that football fans, media, and gamblers spend so much time obsessing over every bump or bruise on a player’s body, anything that can limit the quality of play becomes a natural subject of concern.

It’s possible that the official termination of the marriage will reduce the overall stress and strain on Brady. Again, it feels weird to think and talk and write about these things. But it’s one of the basic realities of a player staying in football for so many years. Eventually, life issues that would play out post-retirement will happen during the player’s career.

84 responses to “Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce to become official today

  4. As a Dolphins fan I obviously don’t care for the guy and like seeing him lose.

    However this makes me sad, as a father and husband. I grew up with divorced parents, not fun.

    I feel bad for his children.

    I will say 99.99% of America women probably think she’s nuts.

  14. He will replace her with a younger model who will let him do what he wants. Go win another one, Tommy!

  15. This fairy tale is is getting very cringe worthy. Choosing football over your family truly makes you the GOAT

  17. So much for that ultimatum. I get that she wants him to retire but let’s look at this from a different point of view…..

    You have a wife who doesn’t work but still pulls in income from solid investments or an inheritance. Her husband works long hours as a high priced attorney or VP for a company or any other type high paying job. Would it make sense for that wife to tell her husband to quit his job or she is divorcing him?

    There is more to their personal story than Tom simply refusing to retire.

  19. C’mon leave the guy alone, what does this have to do with football. Please stick with football and leave a guy’s personal life alone.

  20. I’m sure there will be plenty of comments making light of this or saying he is better off and maybe he is. But as someone who filed and went through a divorce, its not something to celebrate. Especially with kids involved.

  21. This happens to MANY people, no tears for either one of them please. She is set for life and so is he and their children. Sad this has to be played out in public BUT that is the risk of being a public figure, your life is not private anymore. Brady will play another year now for sure but it will not be in Tampa.

  23. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 28, 2022 at 10:28 am

    So no “ultimatum” lol.

    ********************************************
    What do you mean? I think this pretty much VALIDATES that there WAS an “Ultimatum” given about it. Probably after last season. And he retired for 40 days and then reneged.
    Not sure what you LOL about?

  24. All those SBs, money and on field success but at what awful cost? By his own admission for the last 23 years he has missed Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings and birthdays etc. For what? Should have stayed retired. He pushed the obsession well beyond its expected expiry date and what is being gained? Really sad.

  25. Very sad for him He made the wrong choice and it hurt his legacy for sure. We all hate seeing him go out like this even if we dont like him.

  26. Many will say Brady should have retired after his last Super Bowl ring, but for all we know, the marital strife has been building for a long time and nothing was going to alter the inevitable result. I just hope that whatever the arrangements they agreed to, their children remain their #1 focus.

  27. Looks like Brady chose football over his wife and family. Sad. He had already accomplished everything he needed to in football by the time he left the Patriots. It’s hard to believe football means more to him than saving his family

  29. With the divorce finalized, a major distraction is eliminated for Brady. He can now fully focus on football and I expect his play, decent so far this season but not up to his usual standard, to improve dramatically.

  31. Hopefully TB-12 gets sufficient alimony to maintain his lifestyle.
    At least now he can play till he’s 60!

  32. He does not look healthy. Looks like one of those ppl who eat like 500 calories/ day and claim it’s good for you. Plus the stress. Perhaps he might consider a few milkshakes and burgers after the signing is official

  34. That’s too bad. I don’t wish that on anyone, too much upheaval and it’s tough on the kids. I have to side with Gisele on this one, don’t blame her for wanting Brady to focus on the family for a change.

  37. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 28, 2022 at 10:28 am
    So no “ultimatum” lol.
    ______________

    You think that this is funny? There are children whose lives are being torn apart. Anyone who laughs at this situation is disgusting.

  39. Regardless of fame, money and success, divorce can be one of the most miserable experiences someone can go through. I rooted against Tom for years, but I genuinely feel bad for the guy. I wish him the best moving forward.

  42. Tom needs to go out and get some strange. If he does, he’s gonna throw for 450 and 4 TD next week.

  47. It doesn’t matter how you feel about either Tom or Gisele, a family break up when children are involved is a sad thing. I wish them all the best and hope this can now be taken out of the immense spotlight (at least to a less intense spotlight).

  50. Say what you will but I feel for the guy. I went through a divorce 10 years ago and it was devastating. I was lucky, my ex was amazingly fair, no lawyers involved, and everything split 50/50, even custody of my daughter. But it was still a terrible experience that took years for me to get back to fully functional. And I’m a relative nobody. Couldn’t imagine having all of that drug through the media constantly while trying to play at his level.

  51. Divorce settlements with this much at stake don’t happen in a couple months. This was a long time coming.

  52. If she asked him before the season started, and he declined to retire or stay retired – then I get it. Asking him in the middle of the season would be crappy- I feel like a marriage is about compromise, and 10 more weeks isn’t the end of the world. I wonder if Tommy Boy will ask for spousal support as she is worth about 2x what he is?

  53. Show me anybody that can perform to their best abilities (not just in sport) whilst going through a divorce, even if it’s your own choice and by the sounds of it, it’s not Brady’s choice….it will affect him for the next 2 years, he may never get over it

  54. I would say I feel bad for their children, as they suffer the most from this. Brady & Bunchen have pretty much led charmed lives up to this pt. Neither one will end up lonely, for sure.

  55. He’s better off without her. What kind of woman makes a 45 year old man choose work over keeping his family together? Why should he have to retire for her? She made the decision to divorce, not Tom.

  56. But they still love each other, she just wants him to be retire…. That what I read here, just yesterday…

  59. Congrats to Tom – she’s annoying. Was super cringe too when she was dancing in the suite while the Bucs were down 27-3 to the rams in the playoffs.

  61. Well that happened fast. Man divorces are tough; I feel for both of them. It’s a shame that it couldn’t have been worked out.

  62. It’s not worth it Tom.

    Exiting with 7 Super Bowls, generally regarded as the GOAT and married with family in tact is greater than 1 more Super Bowl or any other accolades and lose your wife and family.

  63. I’m never one to cheer for divorce, especially with kids involved. They’re always the loser in those situations.

  64. That 300 miles long line of men in Florida are there waiting for Giselle to be free.

    Lets see, retire, be the GOAT, have a supermodel wife and great kids to raise in your $17 million mansion…or….sit in a smelly locker room with huge ugly men with bad attitudes coupled with getting concussions and losing on top of it.

    Real smart choice there Tom.

  65. As a professional on divorces, I can tell you that the stress doesn’t just disappear once the papers are signed. I’m still feeling the stress of divorce number 3 from 4 years ago.
    Splitting time with kids is the tough part, although kids have never seemed to be a top priority for Brady.
    Different people are driven by different things. For some, kids and family are the most important. To others, being the best trumps all else. I doubt it’s a conscious decision.
    Brady is the best football player of all time— an unparalleled master of his craft.
    How will he feel about that on his deathbed? That’s the question.

  69. After Brady stomped all over my football hopes and dreams for the better part of 2 decades, I’m kind of surprised by how bad I feel for the guy right now.

    Watching him at the podium after the game last night was sad. Seems like he just wants to be somewhere else right now. I can’t help but wonder if he regrets the decision to come back.

  70. I mean the ol hind sight is 20/20 but he should have walked away after his last SB into the glorious sunset. I mean there are some pretty competitive flag football leagues out there to scratch that itch.

  71. It’s pretty disgusting that people find humor or feel good about a man and his wife ending their marriage….

  72. I assume when he took the Fox job and also extended his career that both decisions were tied to the fact that they were already thinking of splitting up. It’s not like being on the broadcast and meeting with teams all weekend is conducive to spending time with family either.

  73. I’m glad to see this post was just a fair review of facts. Any taking shots at Brady over Divorce..: that’s not right. 50% of marriages fail. I don’t think he’s the first NFL player to get divorced.

  74. Wow. Tom Brady looks like a shell of his former self. The Bucs are going no where fast. But his ego couldn’t walk away from the adulation he receives from fans that don’t even know him. A wife/mother and (more importantly) his children have a right to have their husband/father. I guess Tom must have decided that he is more important. I hope Gisele and the children move on and don’t look back. Tom Brady just showed everyone what an selfish egomaniac he is. I don’t care how much he has accomplished on the field….he’s a loser.

  75. eaglesfan22 says:
    October 28, 2022 at 11:07 am

    He’s better off without her. What kind of woman makes a 45 year old man choose work over keeping his family together? Why should he have to retire for her? She made the decision to divorce, not Tom.
    ———

    A. She’s worth more than him; she’s the “breadwinner” of the family.

    B. Apparently, he promised her he would quit football and spend more time with his family.

    The real question is What sort of man would choose his job over his family when there’s no financial harm?

  76. It’s not fair to blame their divorce on his un-retiring or say he choosing football over family. Divorce is usually a long time coming for many different reasons and people often just tire of each other and the whole situation. Spending significantly more time together doesn’t solve that. Had he retired 5 years ago they may have gotten divorced 4 years ago.

  77. I think Tom Brady no matter how good his football skills are is going to have a tough time on the field because of his off the field situation with him going through a divorce. It is just human to be in such an emotional state and not be at your best at work no matter who you are and what your job is. I have gone through this myself. I have a job that pays very well, but it requires long hours every day. My wife divorced me because of it. I don’t understand women who meet a man then marry that man knowing what he does for a living then after the marriage the wife complains about your job. A job that you are good at and make good money, a job that you enjoy doing. A job that your wife wants you to quit and to do what? Tom Brady is still a damn good football player and he still wants to play. Why is his wife issuing ultimatums about Tom Brady quitting a job that he loves and is still good at? Gisele met Tom and married him knowing what his job is. I feel sorry most for the children, but having gone through it myself, I again ask, why do women marry men knowing what their husbands job is and then trying to get their husband to quit their career they spent years building.

  78. TV announcers work the fraction of what a football player does. He choose to be with boys and play a game over his family. He has a problem and will regret this the rest of his life. The fact he let this go shows he has a priority problem

  79. Brady’s job is not like some lawyer or CEO. He admits that he has missed virtually every holiday and every school function since he’s been in the NFL. He’s not with his family for 8 months out of every year.

    Of course Gisele knew what she signed up for, but who in their right mind would expect him to still be playing after 21 years? Add to that the likelihood that Tom has been promising to retire for years…only to come back…and you get why this divorce is happening.

  80. There had to be deeper issues between them for it to come to this. If it was strictly his football obsession and refusal to spend time with his wife and kids, that’s pretty sad. It’s sad no matter which way you slice it, especially when there are kids involved. She filed, and he didn’t contest it, so it’s over. Sucks.

  82. That relationship seemed shaky for years and then they had kids. Probably just has been a long time coming, which is maybe why he decided to go back to football.

  83. The real question is What sort of man would choose his job over his family when there’s no financial harm?

    +++++++++++++++++++++++

    A lot of men like that.

    Suppose you are a huge fan of Steelers, and Steelers are in AFCCG, and your wife ask you to help her cooking. What will you think?

  84. I have a feeling that Tom has been telling Gisele tha the would retire…every year for quite a while now. The last straw had to be when he finally retired last year, only to un-retire to play again.

