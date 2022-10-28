Robert Quinn, Eagles agree to void final two years of his contract

Getty Images

The Bears will be paying the lion’s share of Robert Quinn‘s salary after trading the veteran edge rusher to the Eagles and the Eagles won’t be on the hook for any money beyond this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles and Quinn agreed to drop the final two years on his current contract after the trade was in place. That will make Quinn a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

Quinn did not have any guaranteed money left on his deal and was due $27 million over the next two years, so it’s likely that the Bears would have cut Quinn after this season anyway. The agreement on the contract makes that an unnecessary step.

Quinn joined the Eagles on Wednesday and could make his debut with his new team against the Steelers on Sunday.