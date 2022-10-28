Ron Rivera: We have no intention of trading Antonio Gibson

Getty Images

The trade deadline is on Tuesday and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that the team is not trying to unload running back Antonio Gibson before it passes.

Rivera opened his Friday press conference by making a pronouncement about the team’s plans regarding Gibson. A report this week indicated that the Commanders were receiving calls about trading Gibson.

“We have no intention of moving Antonio Gibson,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Rookie Brian Robinson has moved into the starting running back job for the Commanders, but Gibson has remained part of the offense. He ran 10 times for 59 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Packers.

Based on Rivera’s Friday comments, it seems we should expect to see him remain in that role for the rest of the season.