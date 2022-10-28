Seahawks list DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett as questionable

Getty Images

Both of the Seahawks’ top wide receivers are heading into Sunday with questionable designations.

DK Metcalf has been out of practice this week with the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers, but the Seahawks have resisted ruling him out. That remained the case on Friday as the Seahawks tagged him as questionable to face the Giants.

While Metcalf appeared on track for that all week, it’s a surprise that Lockett is in the same category. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant in practice on Thursday before being listed as questionable Friday. Injured ribs are now listed along with the hamstring and their late addition may signal that injury is the more troubling one this weekend.

Cornerback Sidney Jones (groin), linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin), guard Gabe Jackson (hip, knee), defensive end Poona Ford (ankle), and guard Phil Haynes (concussion) are also listed as questionable. Linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion) was ruled out and wide receiver Penny Hart (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.