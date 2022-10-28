T.J. Watt: I feel very encouraged with where I’m at right now

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said it’s “highly unlikely” that edge rusher T.J. Watt would be activated from injured reserve this week.

But Watt has returned to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated off IR.

And on Friday, Watt left open the possibility that he could play in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

“I don’t know,” Watt said Friday when asked if he would play this weekend, via Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review. “I mean, we’ll have to see.”

Watt is on the mend from a torn pectoral muscle and a knee injury that required surgery. Pittsburgh’s defense could certainly use him, but Watt doesn’t want to return too soon and make things worse.

“The Steelers have invested in me and want me to be here for the long term. I want to be here long term,” Watt said. “I want to play at a high level. I have a lot of people in my corner who have my best interests and are going to make sure I’m doing what is right for myself and this football team.”

Whether or not it’s in time for Sunday’s game, Watt should be back soon.

“I’m going about my business, doing what I’m asked, seeing how my body responds to the activity,” Watt said. “I feel very encouraged with where I’m at right now.”