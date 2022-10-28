Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season.

Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no.

“We’re going to talk about everything this weekend,” Bowles said. “When you’re not playing well, everything is on the table for us and we’ll discuss that as a staff.”

That answer is a departure from Bowles. After Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Bowles was asked the same question and answered flatly, “I would not consider changing coaching.”

But another loss has Bowles considering everything. The Buccaneers were widely viewed as Super Bowl contenders heading into the season, but they’ve now lost four of their last five games.

“We have a lot of work to do as coaches,” Bowles said.

And it’s possible that some of the coaches who were with the Bucs on Thursday night will not be with the Bucs the rest of the season.