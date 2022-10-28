Todd Bowles: Whether personal situation is weighing on Tom Brady is a “question for him”

Getty Images

With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announcing on Friday that he and his wife of 13 years have divorced, the questions regarding the potential impact of the situation on Brady will become more pointed.

Coach Todd Bowles got the first question on Friday. He was asked by reporters whether Brady’s personal situation is weighing on him.

“I can’t say for sure,” Bowles said, “Tom is a very private person. He does his job when he’s out here and he smiles a lot and that’s really all you can go by. I think everybody — no matter what profession — [when] you go through some things, it’s how you handle it and come out of it. I’m sure he has something weighing on him when he leaves work and everything. I don’t know how much, I guess that’s a question for him.”

Bowles addressed more broadly the challenge of balancing football with non-football.

“Like I told the guys last week,” Bowles said, “it’s called life. You’re not going to have a day when you don’t deal with this type of stuff, whether you’re working or not. You can be on vacation and deal with the same thing. This is not a new or a different type of deal for a lot of people in the world. It’s life. You’re going to have this whether you’re a billionaire, you’re going to have this whether you’re broke. You’re going to have ups and downs, you’re going to have deaths in the family, you’re going to have hard times. That’s just part of life. You’ve got to navigate as best you can and keep moving.”

He’s right. It’s harder for football players to do it during football season, since it’s a constant grind with at most one day off per week for 18 weeks, along with one bye and for most teams a mini-bye after playing on a Thursday.

For players who try to fully focus on football, it becomes even more challenging when family issues emerge. For a player like Brady, who is in his 23rd NFL season, the six-month, non-stop obsession takes a toll on the player and everyone around him.

At the end of the day, Brady presumably has resolved his personal issues in a way that points to playing football. He doesn’t need the money, obviously. Maybe it’s an integral part of his identity from which he can’t separate.

Most if not all players feel that way when it ends. For most if not all players, it’s not their choice regarding when to end it.

Even now, as it appears that Brady’s skills have eroded to the point at which he should retire, he’s still better than many starting quarterbacks. And there will likely be teams willing to welcome him to town and to make him the starter in 2023, if he chooses to keep playing.