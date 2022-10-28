Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele Bundchen have divorced

October 28, 2022
Fair or not, the inherently public lives of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen make everything about their lives public concern. On Friday morning, Tom Brady publicly announced that he and his wife have divorced.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote on social media. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the one and attention they deserve.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come and the days and weeks ahead.”

It’s rare if not unprecedented for a high-profile athlete to experience a high-profile divorce in the midst of the season. People will naturally wonder whether the situation has affected Brady, and whether it will continue to do so over the next nine games and the playoffs, if the Buccaneers earn a spot in the NFC postseason field.

While it’s appropriate to respect his desire for privacy, it’s impossible to not ponder the potential impact of personal turmoil on professional endeavors. Anyone who has tried to focus and work when dealing with intense personal issues (and most of us have had to do that at some point) can relate.

  5. After just celebrating 32 years of marriage yesterday, I am always sad when I hear of marriages breaking up. 13 years is still a long time for celebrity marriage so it is especially sad to hear this.

  7. Don’t know them, have my own problems. Yet i still find it sad. Best of luck to all of you.

  9. The Bucs will keep playing poorly for a while, but not poorly enough not to win the South, make the playoffs, go on a run, and win the Super Bowl because that’s what Brady does.

  12. “Guy traded his family for the Bucs. Yeah, Tom Brady is insane.”

    Did he?….Or maybe Gisele was the problem.

  13. How terribly tragic and sad! Children of divorce are never ok. Tom is a fool. Sacrificed his marriage and family for a stupid game.

  16. Tom Brady might honestly miss the swinging bachelor life and, while he’s certainly commiserating publicly, he might be fist-pumping and LFGing on the inside.

  18. Sure, they will be just fine financially and those things but there is still the human element to it. Regardless of how much money you have, it’s a very difficult thing to go through, especially with children involved.

  21. I don’t think him coming back was the driving factor, as it’s not like he was going to start cooking, cleaning, picking them up from school if he “stayed home”. She doesn’t do those things, so it was something deeper and this was just the straw. If he retired…was she going to retire also? To be a family?

  23. It’s always better to leave the party an hour early than an hour late. Hindsight is 20/20 innit.

  24. Think she realized that Tom was never going to spend time with family. If it is not playing football it will be announcing football. She waited long enough.

  30. I am sorry to hear this. I am always sorry to hear about divorce, especially when children are involved. No amount of money can make-up for the pain, especially for the kids.

  31. Sorry, but she put her career to the side and has been more than patient and there’s no way around the fact that Tom selfishly chose his 25th year of football over his family. Even if he wins his 8th ring, it all feels pretty shallow and selfish at this point.

  32. realfootballfan says:
    October 28, 2022 at 11:28 am
    Guy traded his family for the Bucs. Yeah, Tom Brady is insane.

    Not his family, his wife.

  34. If this is really a case of him choosing football over a woman he loves and spending time with his children he is going to come to regret this decision. Sad for everyone involved.

  36. I’d kill for either the fame or money or wife. Dude’s got all 3 and hosed it. GREED.

  38. Satan says:
    October 28, 2022 at 11:34 am
    So Gisele is available now?
    —————————

    So you’re saying there’s a chance?

  39. While there’s probably a lot more behind the curtain as to why it fell apart, not calling it a career after the Bucs won the SB could have been a tipping point. What else was there to do, or prove? The most accomplished QB EverR, did it without Belicheck, set records, etc. The legacy was, and is, set for as long the sport exists. Maybe that was her question….”what’s more important at this point? Your football career or us?”
    Asked and answered, it appears.

  40. Been married to my lovely wife 38 years. Worked through many challenge of work , night shifts time apart. I can’t imagine the pressures of the high profile life and huge work commitments these two have to endure. Always been a Viking fan but always admired the fight in Brady during his career. Thoughts and prayers to both 🙏 of them and their children through these difficult times.

  42. We can all speculate and make our judgements on Tom’s personal life…my take is this goes way deeper than him playing 1 more year of football. How many people in this world have done more ridiculous things and stay together? Famous people and power couples relationships end just as regular folks do and this one is no different.

  45. daytontriangles says:
    October 28, 2022 at 11:52 am

    There is a greater than 0% chance Gisele will be dating Pete Davidson within a year.

    – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Close the comments we have a winner.

