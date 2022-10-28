Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final

Getty Images

Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly.

With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.

The paperwork shows that the divorce was initiated by Bundchen, and that the settlement agreement was reached on Tuesday, October 25.

The order describes the marriage as “irretrievably broken,” and legally ends it.