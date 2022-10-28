Trey Hendrickson misses another practice

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss extended time with a hip injury and it looks like the team will be down a key defensive player for at least Monday night’s game against the Browns.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was knocked out of last Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a neck injury and he missed his second straight practice on Friday. Saturday will bring a final injury designation, but the nature of the injury and Hendrickson’s lack of participation don’t bode all that well.

Chase, cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) also missed practice.

Tackle La'el Collins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin, ankle) were limited participants while defensive end Jeff Gunter (knee) and linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) were full participants.