Van Jefferson will play Sunday, Cam Akers will not

Getty Images

The Rams will be getting wide receiver Van Jefferson back in the lineup this weekend.

Jefferson was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that he will make his 2022 debut against the 49ers on Sunday. He had knee surgery in the offseason and then needed another procedure after tweaking it again in August.

McVay said that cornerback Troy Hill will also be activated and will play Sunday. Hill injured his groin in Week Two.

While the Rams will be getting those two players back, running back Cam Akers will remain out. The Rams have been trying to trade Akers for the last few weeks and he has not been with the team while that process plays out.