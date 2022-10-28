Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah are questionable, but Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert exit report

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ injury list got considerably smaller Friday, with only six players questionable for Sunday’s game.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand), right tackle Greg Little (Achilles) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) are among the many players who exited the report.

The Dolphins did not give Armstead a designation despite his absence from practice Friday. He also sat out practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), punter Thomas Morstead (illness), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) are questionable.