Zac Taylor: Ja’Marr Chase will miss some time, but IR uncertain

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase will miss the first game of his career Sunday when the Bengals play the Browns. It is uncertain how many more games Chase will miss.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had little to say about Chase’s hip injury on Friday, calling the timeline uncertain.

“He has a hip injury. He will miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So right now, that’s the information we have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR and things like that.”

Jordan Schultz of thescore.com reports that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum, but the Pro Bowler is not going on injured reserve. The prognosis for Chase reportedly is 4-6 weeks and a stint on injured reserve would keep him out a minimum of four weeks.

Chase initially showed up on the practice report last week as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a full practice Friday. He aggravated the injury late in the first half against the Falcons and limped off but gutted it out in the second half.

Chase played 63 of 68 snaps.