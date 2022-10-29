Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT
Owner/CEO Of The Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay Hosts Reception Celebrating 100th Birthday Of Late Literary Pioneer Jack Kerouac
Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the NFL,” a Commanders spokesperson told the Washington Post in a statement issued on Saturday. “We look forward to playing his team on Sunday.”

There’s actually some merit to the notion that Irsay could be violating the league’s Constitution & Bylaws. Article IX, Section 9.1(C)(4) prohibits any owner from “publicly criticizing[ing] any member club or its management, personnel, employees, or coaches and/or any football official employed by the League. All complaints or criticism in respect to the foregoing shall be made to the Commissioner only and shall not be publicized directly or indirectly.”

In the past 11 days, Irsay has repeatedly raised publicly the question of whether the owners should consider removing Snyder, and Irsay has repeatedly complained publicly about the toxic workplace that was maintained under Snyder’s management of the team.

And, yes, the Colts host the Commanders on Sunday. Don’t expect the Commanders to be posting any photos of the owners of the two teams hobnobbing on the field before kickoff.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution

  5. Maybe Snyder and Irsay could talk it out face to face on the pregame show and Bradshaw could moderate.

  6. I may be as drunk as some other NFL owners right now but at least I’m not Dan Snyder. 😇

  7. Jim Irsay is an embarrassment. Meddles with other owners, tells coaches what QB to play. All the while talking about the almighty Horseshoe. No wonder Josh McDaniels changed his mind..

  9. Wow that is broad language. Snyder also seems to be be violating the league’s Constitution. Note: “All complaints or criticism in respect to the foregoing shall be made to the Commissioner only and shall not be publicized directly or indirectly.” Clearly Snyder’s team would not have issued their remarks in response to Irsay without Snyder’s blessing, so as an owner Snyder or his son etc must have signed off on the team statement, which amounts to Snyder critizing Irsay in a statement “publicized indirectly” and not “made to the Commissioner only.” In an even more broad reading, owners could not have private conversations with each other that are critical of Roger Goodell if they ever wanted to replace the commissioner, because “All complaints or criticism in respect to the foregoing shall be made to the Commissioner only and shall not be publicized directly or indirectly.” That ‘and’ could be taken to mean that even private comments between owners violate the constitution and if any owners want to replace Roger Goodell they can only discuss it with Roger Goodell not any other owners whose votes they would need.

  10. cobrala2 says:
    What is it called when you have no legs to stand on?
    ———–
    Washington post

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.