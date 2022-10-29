Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive.

According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik Davis has been signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster and Qadree Ollison has been elevated for the game. Elliott and Tony Pollard were the only backs on the active roster.

Davis played two games on special teams earlier this year. Ollison ran 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games for the Falcons over the last two seasons.

In addition to the running back moves, the Cowboys have signed tight end Sean McKeon to the active roster and promoted offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley. Linebacker Devin Harper was placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury.